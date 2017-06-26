How hot was it in Seattle on Sunday? Enough to tie a record for June, according to the National Weather Service. But cooler temperatures are coming.

Seattle reached record temperatures Sunday when it hit 96 degrees, matching the all-time high for a June day, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday was also higher than normal, reaching 87 degrees, about 15 degrees above the historical average for June 24.

Temperature readings at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport haven’t reached 96 degrees since June 30, 1995. Sunday’s temperature also tied with a reading from June 9, 1955.

Other spots around the state also saw some record temperatures. Bellingham broke its record for warmest day, reaching 84 degrees. So did Hoquiam at 82, and Quillayute at 96. Olympia reached 98 degrees, the warmest temperature in that city since June 18, 1982.

But the weekend’s heat had a short run — temperatures are back to the low- to mid- 70s for the rest of the week, what the weather service called “normal” for this time of year.

Fourth of July weekend looks like it will see a small warming trend, with temperatures in the low 80s and likely no precipitation.

Though it’s early to tell exactly what the Fourth will bring, the weather service is also predicting cooler-than-normal temperatures and potentially cloudy skies.