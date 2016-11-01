Local NewsPhoto & Video Seattle subs in practice for coming Chelan speed-flying fest Originally published November 1, 2016 at 6:19 pmUpdated November 1, 2016 at 7:06 pm Patrick Hennessey practices hybrid paragliding off Charles Richey Sr. Viewpoint in West Seattle on Monday afternoon. Hybrid paragliding is a faster version of paragliding. Hennessey is practicing for the 2016 Northwest SpeedFest, a speed-flying festival in Chelan this weekend. (Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times) Share story By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times Related Stories Judge has ‘ethical and legal’ concerns over FBI’s massive child-porn sting November 1, 2016 In state schools-chief race, Erin Jones pulls ahead in funding November 1, 2016 Amazon gets an ‘F’ from the Carbon Disclosure Project November 1, 2016 Virginia Mason, CHI Franciscan agree to new partnership November 1, 2016 More Photo Galleries Trolling for Halloween treats in Columbia City Woodland Park’s Pumpkin Bash a treat for all Sun breaks through for splendid view of Mt. Baker Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryIn state schools-chief race, Erin Jones pulls ahead in funding Previous StoryAmazon gets an ‘F’ from the Carbon Disclosure Project
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.