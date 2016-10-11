“Last night we were introduced to one of America’s greatest heroes, Kenneth Bone. No man deserves a sock more than this guy right here,” Strideline socks said in a news release.

Ken Bone — whose red sweater, mustache and earnest question endeared him to the internet after he queried the presidential candidates at the debate on Sunday — now is featured on a pair of socks.

Seattle sock company Strideline this week unveiled the “Bone Zone” sock. The socks are blue with red and white stripes and feature an image of Bone in his red sweater, clutching a microphone, at the cuffs.

The hosiery retails for $18 on the company’s website.

In a news release announcing the production of the Bone Zone, Strideline said the socks commemorate a “true American hero.”

