There are several events in the Seattle area this weekend to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066, which allowed for the forced internment of Japanese American citizens in 1942.

Feb. 17, 2017-Feb. 11, 2018:

“A Year of Remembrance: Glimpses of a Forever Foreigner,” featuring the artwork of Roger Shimomura and poetry by Larry Matsuda on Executive Order 9066 and the Incarceration Experience.

DETAILS: Wing Luke Museum, 719 South King Street. Seattle

Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5p.m., Monday closed, first Thursday of the month. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

COST: $15

Saturday, Feb. 18:

Lectures on “How Could Concentration Camps Happen? How does a society come to allow the mass incarceration of its own people? The question is as urgent today as it was in the past.” A series of lectures featuring Dee Simon, Holocaust Center for Humanity, Professor Lorraine Bannai, Seattle University School of Law; Dr. Tetsu Kashima, University of Washington, Seattle

DETAILS: 1-3 p.m., Room 120, Kane Hall, University of Washington.

COST: Free

Sunday, Feb. 19:

Taiko Concert to Benefit Minidoka Pilgrimage Committee

DETAILS: Pigott Auditorium, Seattle University, 901 12th Ave. Seattle

Doors open at noon; program is from 1 to 4 p.m.

COST: $20/$10 with a student ID.

Sunday, Feb. 19:

Steve Griggs Ensemble presents Panama Hotel Jazz A 90-minute program of music and narration that tells the history of Seattle’s historic Panama Hotel and the social chaos in Nihonmachi (Japantown) caused by the forced relocation.

DETAILS: 7 p.m., Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, 1414 South Weller St., Seattle

COST: free

Sunday, Feb. 19:

George Takei’s “Allegiance”: The Broadway Musical on the Big Screen

WHERE:Nearly a dozen movie theaters within an hour of Seattle

Sunday, Feb. 19:

“Never Again: Japanese American World War II History and American Muslim Rights Today” A conversation examining Japanese American incarceration during World War II and how it relates to racism today is presented by the Washington Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the ACLU of Washington and DENSHO, a grass-roots organization dedicated to documenting the oral histories of Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during World War II. The conversation will be livestreamed here.

DETAILS: 2-3:30 p.m., Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center

COST: free

Monday, Feb. 20:

A lecture by Tom Ikeda of DENSHO titled “Why Were Japanese Americans Incarcerated During World War II and Why Does It Matter Today?”

DETAILS: 12-1:15 p.m., University of Puget Sound, Wheelock Student Center 1500 N. Warner St. Tacoma

COST: free