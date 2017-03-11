Local NewsPhoto & Video Seattle pooches of perfection Originally published March 11, 2017 at 8:37 pmUpdated March 11, 2017 at 9:14 pm Seattle pooches of perfectionBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Digging into the prehistoric past No-brainer: Handling real brains is not for the squeamish Off track: Seattle rejects first mass transit ballot measure on March 5, 1912 Related Stories Late-night closures on I-90 until 5 a.m. Sunday ‘Meet a Muslim Day’ a chance to display true face of Islam, young men say More than 160 breeds participated in the Seattle Kennel Club Dog Show at the CenturyLink Field Event Center. Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Late-night closures on I-90 until 5 a.m. Sunday March 11, 2017 ‘Meet a Muslim Day’ a chance to display true face of Islam, young men say March 11, 2017 South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree March 11, 2017 What the GOP health-care plan might mean for Washington state March 11, 2017 More Photo Galleries Digging into the prehistoric past No-brainer: Handling real brains is not for the squeamish Off track: Seattle rejects first mass transit ballot measure on March 5, 1912 Alan Berner View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryLate-night closures on I-90 until 5 a.m. Sunday Previous Story‘Meet a Muslim Day’ a chance to display true face of Islam, young men say
