The driver of a Toyota Sienna suffered minor injuries, a police sergeant said at the scene.

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Seattle police say an SUV patrol car was heading west on Denny Way, on its way to a report of a collision, when it was struck by another car at the intersection with Westlake Avenue.

The cruiser was hit about 9:30 a.m. Thursday by a Toyota Sienna driven by a person who did not notice the patrol car’s lights and sirens, according to a police sergeant at the scene.

The sergeant said the only injuries were minor ones suffered by the driver of the Toyota.

The Toyota’s large airbags had deployed.

Christine Clarridge: 206-464-8983 or cclarridge@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @c_clarridge.