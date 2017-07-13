The driver of a Toyota Sienna suffered minor injuries, a police sergeant said at the scene.

Seattle police say an SUV patrol car was heading west on Denny Way, on its way to a report of a collision, when it was struck by another car at the intersection with Westlake Avenue.

The cruiser was hit about 9:30 a.m. Thursday by a Toyota Sienna driven by a person who did not notice the patrol car’s lights and sirens, according to a police sergeant at the scene.

The sergeant said the only injuries were minor ones suffered by the driver of the Toyota.

The Toyota’s large airbags had deployed.