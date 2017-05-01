Opposing activists at Seattle's May Day demonstrations found common ground Monday when they passed a "peace joint" and a Pepsi at Westlake Park.
The scene: May Day in downtown Seattle.
The characters: two groups of activists with opposing political stances.
The solution, at least for now? Weed … and Kendall Jenner.
May Day demonstrators from opposite groups — one in support of Trump and the other against him — shared a “peace joint” and some laughs Monday mocking the controversial Pepsi ad that showed the Kardashian sister stepping away from a modeling shoot to join a crowd of smiling, young protesters.
Pepsi pulled the ad after it was widely mocked and criticized for appearing to trivialize protests for social justice causes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
