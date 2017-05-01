Opposing activists at Seattle's May Day demonstrations found common ground Monday when they passed a "peace joint" and a Pepsi at Westlake Park.

The scene: May Day in downtown Seattle.

The characters: two groups of activists with opposing political stances.

The solution, at least for now? Weed … and Kendall Jenner.

May Day demonstrators from opposite groups — one in support of Trump and the other against him — shared a “peace joint” and some laughs Monday mocking the controversial Pepsi ad that showed the Kardashian sister stepping away from a modeling shoot to join a crowd of smiling, young protesters.

[Follow our live coverage of Seattle’s May Day demonstrations]

Pepsi pulled the ad after it was widely mocked and criticized for appearing to trivialize protests for social justice causes.

A Trump supporter (l) and a man who said he's not for any politician (r) share a joint. #MayDaySea protests go into the evening in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/OHd37FIpIw — Ken Lambert (@SeaTimesFotoKen) May 2, 2017

Pro Trump protesters are now smoking a joint with Anti at Westlake #video #MayDaySea https://t.co/gxGm9yKcvr pic.twitter.com/jmcgvsETdU — Bettina Hansen (@bettinahansen) May 2, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.