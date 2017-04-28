A Seattle Fire Department hazardous-materials unit was investigating an odor at a University of Washington health-sciences building Friday morning.

The fire department responded to Wing B of the health sciences building at 1704 N.E. Columbia Way, just south of the University of Washington Medical Center.

The department was encouraging the public to use caution in the area.