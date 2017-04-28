A Seattle Fire Department hazardous-materials unit was investigating an odor at a University of Washington health-sciences building Friday morning.

Share story

Daniel Beekman
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Seattle firefighters and a hazardous-materials team were investigating an odor at a University of Washington health-sciences building Friday morning.

The fire department responded to Wing B of the health sciences building at 1704 N.E. Columbia Way, just south of the University of Washington Medical Center.

The department was encouraging the public to use caution in the area.

Daniel Beekman: 206-464-2164 or dbeekman@seattletimes.com. Twitter @DBeekman