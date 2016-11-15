Local News Seattle Fire Department searching for possible missing kayaker in Lake Washington Originally published November 15, 2016 at 10:14 am Updated November 15, 2016 at 10:17 am A kayak might have overturned. Share story By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times Seattle and Mercer Island authorities are searching for a kayaker that might be missing in Lake Washington, according to a tweet from the Seattle Fire Department. SFD Rescue Fresh Water underway in Lake Washington. Search is for possible overturned kayak. SPD Harbor Patrol and Mercer Isle FD assisting. — Seattle Fire Dept (@SeattleFire) November 15, 2016 This post will be updated. Seattle Times staff Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMan gets maximum sentence for fatal robbery of 89-year-old Kitsap County man
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.