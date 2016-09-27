The building is reportedly owned by the Seattle Housing Authority.
Seattle fire units are responding to a large fire in an apartment building in Delridge.
The fire is reported at 6966 Delridge Way S.W. The building is reportedly owned by Seattle Housing Authority.
According to scanner traffic, flames are coming through the roof of the building.
