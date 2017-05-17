The Justice Department last month told the nonprofit Northwest Immigrant Rights Project it cannot provide certain legal assistance to immigrants unless it undertakes formal representation of them in court. The nonprofit says it doesn’t have the resources to do that

A judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked a Justice Department decision that immigrant legal-rights organizations around the country say would curtail much of the work they do.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones issued his ruling Wednesday immediately following oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by the nonprofit Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

The Justice Department last month told the group it cannot provide certain legal assistance to immigrants unless it undertakes formal representation of them in court. The nonprofit says it doesn’t have the resources to do that, and the order would force it — and similar groups around the country — to give up preparing motions and other documents on behalf of immigrants who represent themselves.

Jones said the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project made a credible showing DOJ’s action would violate its constitutional rights and limit its work — forcing many immigrants to go without legal help.

The group sued the Justice Department last week, citing violations of its rights to free speech, assembly and to petition the government.