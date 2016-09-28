The magazine’s photographs caused “a little but of a fluff” in the climbing community, said a company spokeswoman, so she and her team decided to point out “the misogyny of the article” with a photo shoot of their own.

Last week, GQ Magazine published a lush photo essay of “premier climbers” frolicking at Joshua Tree National Park with “a couple of cute friends weekend warrioring.”

The male climbers wore, among other items, a $3,395 Givenchy vest, a $3,295 Valentino sweater and $980 pants by Missoni.

The women — models — wore, well, quite a bit less.

Seattle company Outdoor Research took note, and published a parody as withering as California’s desert sun.

The Sodo-based outdoor retailer recreated GQ’s photo spread shot-for-shot at a climbing area near Vantage, Wash., but featured women sending (completing in climber-speak) the rock routes. Half-naked men were posed as eye candy.

“The GQ spread hit the internet early last week and created a little bit a fluff in the climbing community,” said Erika Canfield, marketing director for the company.

“That sort of hit a chord with us. It (the article) was against our values as a company. We felt it was totally worth taking a poke at.”

Canfield said two things stood out in GQ’s piece.

“The first thing that caught our eye was the dichotomy between the couture fashion world and the climbing world. Climbers are self-proclaimed dirtbags,” she said, not high-fashion afficionados.

“The second thing — and the thing that got more attention from us — was the misogyny of the article, using women as accessories and not shining a light on badass female climbers.”

After the article came out, the marketing team hoofed it from Seattle to Vantage, Kittitas County, and shot for about eight hours with a few friends.

Outdoor Research was not subtle in the article.

One woman described in the article why she climbed outdoors:

“I just really like being able to hang around on the rocky crag and show off my cool climbing clothes, instead of just the gym, said Kjersti C. And there are always cute boys, just sitting around half naked watching us. Usually they’re just hanging out in the cars, keeping our beer cold and waiting to give us foot massages after a long day of sending hard.”

In one image, the company’s consumer-marketing manager, wearing only briefs, covered up coyly while water splashed his bare chest.

Thousands have shared the company’s work on social media, and it’s been featured on several popular outdoors blogs.

Canfield said she hopes the company’s lighthearted touch draws attention to inequality in marketing and in the outdoor industry.

“It’s important for us not be preachy and beat you over the head with this,” she said. “This is our attempt to take a stand.”

GQ nor the original post’s author have responded to requests for comment.