Authorities say John Thorton Jenkins suffered severe injuries after sliding down steep terrain Sunday morning.

PORTLAND — Authorities have identified a 32-year-old Seattle climber who died in a 600-foot fall on Mount Hood.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office identified the climber Monday as John Thorton Jenkins, of Seattle.

Authorities say Jenkins suffered severe injuries after sliding down steep terrain Sunday morning.

He was flown to a Portland-area hospital, where he died.

He was in the Hogsback area near the summit of the mountain when he fell.

Mount Hood is Oregon’s tallest peak.

The summit at 11,240 feet attracts more than 10,000 climbers a year, many of whom make the ascent between April and June.