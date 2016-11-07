The train, with 43 passengers, was going from Eugene to Seattle. The passengers are being taken to Portland by bus.

AURORA, Ore. — Authorities say a semitruck slammed by an Amtrak train in Oregon had been forced to stop on the tracks because of heavy traffic.

Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was hauling paper pulp, and 65,000 pounds spilled Monday morning at an intersection in Aurora, 25 miles south of Portland.

The officer says the train was traveling at 35 mph at the time. Minor scrapes and bruises were reported by passengers and the truck driver.

Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham says the train was going from Eugene to Seattle when the accident happened at 7:25 a.m. Forty-three passengers were aboard, and they are being taken to Portland by bus.

Graham says there was no derailment.