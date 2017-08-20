Search and rescue teams recover body of skier who apparently fell through a snow bridge on Mount Rainier in July.

The body of a 30-year-old skier who went missing on Mount Rainier last month after he fell through a snow bridge has been found at the bottom of a waterfall, the park said.

Mount Rainier National Park initially published a news release right after the Washington man went missing on July 3. He had fallen into a hole above Pebble Creek while descending on skis from Camp Muir, the park said.

Since then, the park has conducted over 22 ground and air searches of the area.

“Late-season snow cover, combined with unstable conditions prevented locating the skier until the snow over Pebble Creek melted out,” the park service said in a news release Saturday. “In early August the body of the missing skier was located at the bottom of a waterfall approximately 30 meters from the location where he had fallen into Pebble Creek.”

Since the body was located, the park has been monitoring the site and waiting for an opportunity to safely access the area.

On Saturday, a team of eight search and rescue personnel reached the body and was able to retrieve it. The body was taken to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office, where the man will be identified.