COUGAR, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl missing overnight near Mount St. Helens has been found and is in good condition.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says rescuers found Katrina Osborne, from the Kelso and Longview area, Tuesday morning near the Smith Creek Trailhead east of the volcano.

Osborne had become separated from her family or friends Monday morning. Teams on the ground and in a helicopter began looking for her by early afternoon. Campers reported seeing her late Monday afternoon near the Lahar Viewpoint area, but the crews found no sign of her there.

About 30 people, two dog teams and air support were involved as search efforts resumed Tuesday.