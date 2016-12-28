Crews helped three hikers, one of whom was hospitalized and another who reported getting lost, in the Snoqualmie area on Sunday, authorities said.

A 45-year-old Bothell man was hospitalized on Christmas Day after a large piece of ice broke loose while he was hiking near Franklin Falls in the Snoqualmie Pass area, authorities said. Two other hikers were rescued on the same day, without injuries.

A piece of falling ice struck the man near his hip, and he fell roughly 20 feet, King County sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said.

He landed in a creek, where witnesses pulled him out and got him to shore, she said. Then, they flagged down a search-and-rescue group that was driving a snow vehicle in the area.

A crew of roughly 30 members helped the man get to medics, who took him to Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue with hypothermia and injuries to his left hip and leg, she said. His current status is unknown.

During that rescue on the holiday, a hiker roughly 22 miles away on Mount Si trail called 911 because he was lost, West said in a news release. A search-and-rescue crew located him and confirmed his safety.

And before that, a crew responded to a call that a man became separated from his hiking group on Rattlesnake Ledge Trail, she wrote. He also was eventually found unharmed.

More than 50 volunteers helped with the rescues, West added.