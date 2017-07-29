The rally and benefit, also hosted by the local NAACP, marks the latest community response to the fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles by police last month.

Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett and the Seattle King County NAACP were among the hosts Saturday of a rally and benefit for the family of Charleena Lyles, who was fatally shot by police in her Magnuson Park home last month.

“We were in church when we received the call she was shot,” Nakeya Isabell, a cousin of Lyles, told a crowd in Judkins Park in the Central District as she recited a spoken-word poem. “Two officers, one woman, how could this be?”

The death of the 30-year-old African-American mother of four has sparked community outrage, with hundreds of people attending a vigil, then a demonstration and march through downtown Seattle within days of the shooting. Both officers were white.

Police say Lyles threatened two officers with at least one knife after calling 911 to report that someone had broken into her apartment and stolen video-game consoles.

Other speakers Saturday included singer-songwriter Kimya Dawson and Kiana Davis, a Garfield High School teacher.

In another poem, Isabell said, “Yes, all lives matter, so that includes black lives, too. How would you feel if you knew your life was at stake because of another’s perception?”

André Taylor, whose brother Che Taylor was fatally shot by Seattle police last year, called on the crowd to sign a petition backing proposed Initiative 940.

Promoted under the title De-escalate Washington, the initiative would require more mental-health and de-escalation training for law-enforcement officers and make it easier to prosecute them over the alleged misuse of deadly force.