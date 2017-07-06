CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is getting an insider’s look at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.
Pence will address employees Thursday at the Vehicle Assembly Building, once used to stack moon rockets and space shuttles. His tour will also include a look at the future, with NASA’s new Orion spacecraft, and Boeing and SpaceX’s commercial crew effort.
Pence is leading a revived National Space Council. President Donald Trump re-established the advisory group on Friday.
Last month, Pence visited Johnson Space Center in Houston to help introduce America’s newest astronauts. Florida’s Kennedy is the second stop on his NASA tour. It is NASA’s launch hub, but hasn’t seen any astronaut takeoffs since the shuttles retired in 2011. Boeing and SpaceX are working to change that with their own capsules.
