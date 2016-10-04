The mathematician was honored alongside Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz for discoveries made in the 1970s and ‘80s.

A University of Washington professor is among three scientists awarded the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for work that could result in improved materials for electronics or quantum computers.

David Thouless, a 82-year-old professor emeritus at UW, was honored along with Duncan Haldane and Michael Kosterlitz for breakthroughs they made in the 1970s and ’80s about strange states of matter.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the trio’s work opened the door to a previously unknown world where matter can assume unusual states or phases.

“Their discoveries have brought about breakthroughs in the theoretical understanding of matter’s mysteries and created new perspectives on the development of innovative materials,” the academy said.

The 8 million kronor ($930,000) award was divided with half going to Thouless and the other half to Haldane and Kosterlitz for “theoretical discoveries of topological phase transitions and topological phases of matter.”

“This year’s Laureates opened the door on an unknown world where matter can assume strange states,” the University of Washington said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“They have used advanced mathematical methods to study unusual phases, or states, of matter, such as superconductors, superfluids or thin magnetic films. Thanks to their pioneering work, the hunt is now on for new and exotic phases of matter. Many people are hopeful of future applications in both materials science and electronics.”

Kosterlitz and Thouless’s findings overturned the prevailing theory at the time that superconductivity or suprafluidity could not occur in thin layers, the university said.

“They demonstrated that superconductivity could occur at low temperatures and also explained the mechanism, phase transition, that makes superconductivity disappear at higher temperatures.”

Thouless was born in the United Kingdom and studied at Winchester College, Trinity Hall, Cambridge, earned his Ph.D. at Cornell University did his postdoctoral studies at the University of California, Berkeley, and served as a professor of mathematical physics at Birmingham University in the United Kingdom.

He became a professor of physics at the University of Washington in 1980.

Nobel judges often honor discoveries made decades ago to ensure they withstand the test of time, according to The Associated Press.