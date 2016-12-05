WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study says extreme downpours — like those that flooded Louisiana, Houston and West Virginia this year — will happen nearly three times as often in the United States by the end of the century, and six times more frequently for parts of the Mississippi Delta.

Scientists have long pointed out that warmer air holds more moisture, so man-made climate change will increase the frequency of extreme downpours. The increase, they say, has already started.

The new study uses high-resolution computer simulation to detail U.S. areas most likely to see the biggest increase in downpours: the Gulf Coast, Atlantic Coast and Southwest. They can expect at least five times as many downpours as they’ve had.

The study is in Monday’s edition of the journal Nature Climate Change.