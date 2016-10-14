NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Space company Orbital ATK is returning to Virginia to send a load of supplies to the International Space Station, two years after a launch explosion.

A planned nighttime launch from Wallops Island on Virginia’s Eastern Shore this weekend will be visible along parts of the East Coast if skies are clear. Liftoff is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. Sunday.

The mission is to put the state-owned launch pad back into business. It’s been idle since the 2014 rocket explosion that caused about $15 million in damage.

The Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority owns and operates the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on an island that NASA uses to launch small research rockets. Most of those launches are suborbital, and they’ve continued.

___

Associated Press staff writer Steve McMillan contributed to this report.