NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Space company Orbital ATK is returning to Virginia to send a load of supplies to the International Space Station, two years after a launch explosion.
A planned nighttime launch from Wallops Island on Virginia’s Eastern Shore this weekend will be visible along parts of the East Coast if skies are clear. Liftoff is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. Sunday.
The mission is to put the state-owned launch pad back into business. It’s been idle since the 2014 rocket explosion that caused about $15 million in damage.
The Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority owns and operates the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on an island that NASA uses to launch small research rockets. Most of those launches are suborbital, and they’ve continued.
Associated Press staff writer Steve McMillan contributed to this report.
