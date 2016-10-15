CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The International Space Station is about to get its first delivery from Virginia in two years.

Orbital ATK, one of NASA’s shippers, aims to launch its own cargo ship Sunday night from Wallops Island. The company’s retooled Antares rocket will do the honors.

Company officials were ecstatic on the eve of the launch. Beamed one vice president Saturday evening: “Welcome back to Wallops.”

An Antares promptly exploded the last time one took off, on Oct. 28, 2014. Orbital ATK has spent the past two years redesigning the unmanned rocket and rebuilding the launch pad. It also made good on two station deliveries using another company’s rockets in Florida.

Now NASA’s other supplier, SpaceX, is grounded.

Sunday’s launch should be visible along the East Coast.