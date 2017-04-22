“Damn right I’m in this march,” said Eddy Fischer, 97, professor emeritus of biochemistry at the University of Washington and Nobel Prize co-winner in 1992 for physiology or medicine. He was among thousands gathered at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill.

A crowd of several thousand has gathered Saturday at Cal Anderson Park on Seattle’s Capitol Hill for the March for Science. It is part of similar marches across the country.

Participants holding signs such as “Make America smart again” and “Climate change is real” ” began arriving around 9 a.m. with speakers scheduled until noon and then a march to the Seattle Center.

The lead-up to Seattle’s march attracted a social-media following second only to the main event in Washington, D.C. Another dozen marches were planned around the state, from Kennewick to Coupeville.

The promised rain began arriving at about 10:45 a.m. , but with temperatures in the low 60s it is relatively nice spring weather — for Seattle.

The event began with a guitarist playing the “Star Spangled Banner” in Jimi Hendrix style. People cheered.

Among those attending was Julie Smith, of Mountlake Terrace, who had taken the bus to the march with her husband.

She was holding a sign that said, “Survived cancer? Think science!”

Smith said, “I have a lot of friends who survived cancer. They wouldn’t be here if scientists weren’t investigating cancer.”

As to why she perceived there was an anti-science movement among some politicians, she said, I don’t know why. I guess they play to their base, fundamentalist Christians.”

Also in the crowd: Eddy Fischer, 97, professor emeritus of biochemistry at the University of Washington and Nobel Prize co-winner in 1992 for physiology or medicine.

He was a there in a wheelchair.

“Damn right I’m in this march,” he said.

Of the Trump administration, Fischer said, “I know very little about politics. I’m appalled by some of the statements coming out of them.”