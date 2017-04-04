CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s first reused rocket is back in port, five days after launching a satellite.
The singed 15-story booster returned atop a barge to Florida’s Port Canaveral on Tuesday.
It was the second flight for the Falcon 9’s first-stage core — and a first for SpaceX. Both times, the leftover booster landed upright on an ocean platform following liftoff.
SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk has championed recycling rockets since his company’s founding 15 years ago, to save time and money. Usually, they’re discarded into the ocean after launch.
Most Read Stories
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
Musk plans to retire the recycled booster and display it in Cape Canaveral.
SpaceX, meanwhile, plans to launch another satellite this month, but with a fresh booster.
___
Online:
SpaceX: http://www.spacex.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.