CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Juno spacecraft is about to give us our best look yet of Jupiter’s swirling Great Red Spot.
The spacecraft flies directly above the monster storm Monday night, passing 5,600 miles (9,000 kilometers) above the cloud tops. That’s close by space standards. Juno’s instruments will peer through the clouds and help scientists determine how deep the storm is.
The Great Red Spot is so big that at 10,000 miles wide (16,000 kilometers), it could swallow Earth. It will take NASA a few days to get the close-up images. The team plans to release them Friday.
Juno went into orbit around Jupiter last July. It was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in 2011. Only one other spacecraft has circled our solar system’s biggest planet: NASA’s long-gone Galileo.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Bainbridge Island gunman killed by police
- Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Mariners bullpen coach Mike Hampton resigns
- Seattle’s newest boom and the wealth it has created are thrilling — and unsettling | PNW Magazine VIEW
___
Online:
NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/juno/main/index.html