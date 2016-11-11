CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s earliest and greatest astronauts star in a new space exhibit called “Heroes and Legends.”

Thirty astronauts, three of them moonwalkers, gathered at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday to mark the grand opening. The exhibit features a new United States Astronaut Hall of Fame, as well as personal memorabilia and even spacecraft and rockets from NASA’s golden age of the 1960s and 1970s.

Also present: the children of the late Alan Shepard, the first American in space, and the late Neil Armstrong, the first man to step onto the moon.

Astronauts Jim Lovell and Buzz Aldrin had extra reason to celebrate. Friday marked the 50th anniversary of their launch on Gemini 12, the last flight of that program.