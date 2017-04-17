CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Want the world’s best, up-close view of a rocket launch without being right there at the pad?
For the first time, cameras will provide live 360-degree video of a rocket heading toward space.
NASA will provide the 360 stream Tuesday as an unmanned Atlas rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a capsule full of space station supplies. The stream will begin 10 minutes before the scheduled 11:11 a.m. liftoff and continue until the rocket is out of sight.
The four fisheye-lens cameras are located at the pad, about 300 feet (100 meters) from the rocket. A computer in a blast-proof box will stitch together the images for a full, in-the-round view. There will be about a minute lag time.
It will be shown on NASA’s YouTube channel.
