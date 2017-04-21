The clouds could hold off long enough for stargazers to get a glimpse of the Lyrid meteor shower.

If the weather cooperates, Washingtonians could get a glimpse of the annual Lyrid meteor shower Friday night.

The shower is expected to be at its most intense late Friday and early Saturday, with prime viewing between 2 a.m. and dawn. Unfortunately, that’s about the same time skies over Western Washington are expected to start clouding up, said National Weather Service meteorologist Art Gaebel.

Viewing might be possible in some areas before the cloud cover consolidates, he said.

Prospects are much better east of the Cascades, where skies are predicated to remain clear Friday night.

“If you want to catch them, I guess that’s the place to go,” Gaebel said.

The Lyrid shower occurs every April when the Earth passes through the dusty tail of Comet Thatcher. The shower isn’t usually as intense as some of the better-known showers, like the Perseids. But the meteors themselves are often fast and bright.

The shooting stars seem to emanate from around the star Vega in the constellation of Lyra, the lyre.

Weather aside, viewing conditions are favorable this year because the waning crescent moon won’t wash out the sky with light.