On this date 317 years ago, the “Big One” shook the Pacific Northwest. A magnitude 9 megaquake struck off the Pacific coast, splitting tideflats, collapsing hillsides and dropping shorelines by several feet.

Then the tsunami hit.

“Beaches where hundreds of thousands of tourists now fly kites and race three-wheelers on sunny days were swallowed by waves no man or beast could outrun. Uprooted trees became battering rams. Caught up in the icy water, people flailed desperately for anything to grab onto, anything to keep them afloat. Entire villages were swept away in a matter of moments,” wrote Seattle Times reporter Sandi Doughton in her book, “Full Rip 9.0: The Next Big Earthquake in the Pacific Northwest.”

The last major #CascadiaEQ & tsunami hit on this date in 1700. Another one could hit anytime. Get prepared https://t.co/reAvBDc13b pic.twitter.com/LShWTyIiHS — WA Emergency Mgmt (@waEMD) January 26, 2017

Today, about 5.4 million people in Washington live in areas that would be endangered by a megaquake. FEMA projects 9,400 Washingtonians would die if a megaquake and tsunami struck.

Officials say the region is not prepared to deal with a crisis as severe as the “Big One.” Lawmakers have largely ignored the danger of unreinforced masonry buildings in an earthquake.

Washington — compared to its West Coast neighbors — does little to ensure schoolchildren’s safety in the event of a megaquake and tsunami. The cost of earthquake insurance has soared in Washington, and insurers have incredible power at the bargaining table.