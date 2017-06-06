PARIS (AP) — France’s government is encouraging U.S.-based scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs to move to France to work on climate change issues, following President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord.
Minister for Environmental Transition Nicolas Hulot said a website, going live in the next few days, will help offer them “the best conditions” to move, following a meeting on the issue at the Elysee palace on Tuesday.
Hulot said Trump’s decision prompted “mobilization” and “determination” from the French government.
“We’re going to prove very quickly that the climate constraint can also be an amazing potential for growth,” he said.
