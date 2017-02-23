Did you feel the quakes? Let us know.
Two earthquakes struck the Pacific Northwest within an hour last night, and thousands of people throughout the region reported feeling them.
Did you?
About 9 p.m., a 4.2 magnitude quake struck about 14 miles northwest of Belfair near Hood Canal.
About an hour later, a 4.8 magnitude quake struck off northern Vancouver Island.
There was no threat of a tsunami, and no damage was reported from either quake.
The Washington Department of Emergency Management said more than 2,200 people reported feeling the quake in Belfair.
