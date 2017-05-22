CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — After nine months in space, mouse sperm has yielded healthy mice.
That’s the word from Japanese scientists whose results were published Monday.
The freeze-dried sperm samples were launched in 2013 to the International Space Station and returned to Earth in 2014. The intense radiation of space caused slight DNA damage to the sperm. Yet following in vitro fertilization on the ground, healthy offspring resulted. The baby mice grew into adults with normal fertility of their own.
The researchers say it’s a step toward reproducing other mammals, even humans, using space-preserved sperm. They envision missions lasting several years or multiple generations, during which assisted reproductive technology might be used for domestic animals and people, too.
Most Read Stories
- Student’s pregnancy tests a Christian school’s values
- Seahawks’ Michael Bennett does great things, but why the immaturity?
- Family of girl snatched by sea lion lambasted for ‘reckless behavior’ WATCH
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Startling video shows sea lion snatching girl from pier in Richmond, B.C. WATCH
The findings appear in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.