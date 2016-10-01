Local NewsPhoto & Video School of salmon at Ballard Locks Originally published October 1, 2016 at 7:34 pm Every fall in Seattle, Pacific salmon work their way up the fish ladder at the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks in Ballard. Seen here through a viewing window, the returning salmon come from the saltwater of the ocean and smell freshwater on the high side of the ladder, swimming into Lake Washington and eventually reaching the place where they hatched, at Issaquah Creek or Bear Creek, among other locations. (Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times) Share story By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times Seattle Times staff Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryBlack Lives Matter demonstration: A unified message in Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.