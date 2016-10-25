Share story

Sketched Oct. 23, 2016

That time of the year when some local farms turn into theme parks is well underway. They lure families with corn mazes, pumpkin cannons and bouncy trampolines. But scenes of rustic charm, mountain views and fall colors such as these at Swans Trail Farms near Snohomish are enough to make parking in the mud worth it, not to mention the fresh apples!

More yearly mudfest from the Sketcher archives:
Halloween pumpkins have own holiday blast.
How to save a family farm.

Seattle Sketcher Gabriel Campanario: 206.464.8795 or gcampanario@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @seattlesketcher. Gabriel Campanario illustrates life in the Puget Sound region. He has been living and drawing in Seattle since 2006. He's a Seattle Times artist, founder of Urban Sketchers nonprofit, Spaniard, husband and father.