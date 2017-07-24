The Little Wish Foundation helped a local teen battling cancer get his “little wish” — for a mini schnauzer puppy — come true on Monday.

On Monday, 16-year-old Quincy Vague Jr. met Abby, his “little wish.”

Vague had surgery for a brain tumor earlier this year, and he makes frequent trips from the San Juans to Seattle for chemotherapy.

He received Abby, a miniature schnauzer puppy, through The Little Wish Foundation, which provides gifts — in the $500 to $1,000 range — to children with cancer. More than 1,000 wishes have been granted so far. Little Wish grants about five wishes a month at Seattle Children’s hospital.

“It’s the little things that mean the most in life, and every child everywhere deserves their little wish,” said Liz Niemiec, founder and COO of the Indiana-based foundation.

More information at littlewishfoundation.org.