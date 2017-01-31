The exhibition at the Seattle Art Museum opens Feb. 10.

Born in the woods near North Bend from a plaster casting of an old-growth Western hemlock, John Grade’s sculpture “Middle Fork” is being installed in the lobby of the Seattle Art Museum. The first iteration of “Middle Fork” was conceived and built at Seattle’s MadArt Studio.

Made up of almost 1 million small, individually measured, trimmed and sanded Western red cedar pieces, it will span 105 feet.

It was displayed in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum, and it’s been displayed at the Smithsonian’s Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C.

The public will be able to see “Middle Fork” beginning Feb. 10.