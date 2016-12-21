A local Rwandan refugee will spend Christmas with her long-lost family for the first time in two decades, thanks to a gift from her employer.

Christmas has long meant loneliness for Candide Uwizeyimana, but not this year. She and her parents and sisters, separated by war for two decades, will know the kind of holiday this holiday that others sometimes take for granted.

Uwizeyimana, 26, was 3 years old when her family fled genocide in Rwanda, making their way to a refugee camp in the Congo and later getting separated. Uwizeyimana was ultimately allowed to come to the U.S. as a teenager in 2007 and placed with a foster family in Shoreline.

She flew home to Rwanda on Saturday, thanks to her boss, who learned Uwizeyimana’s story and decided to play Santa. Uwizeyimana works at Our Beginning day-care center in Fremont.

In a thank-you note to her employer, Paula Jones, Uwizeyimana wrote: “Most children get to wake up on Christmas morning with a gift under their tree. This Christmas, in addition to that, I will be waking up with 100 times more. I will be in the arms of my Mother after 23 years of separation and loneliness.”

I heard about Uwizeyimana’s story when her former teacher, Anita Sena-Johnson, contacted this newspaper. Sena-Johnson taught in the English Language Learners program at Shorecrest High School in Shoreline.

They’ve stayed in touch since Uwizeyimana graduated in 2009, and Sena-Johnson was with Uwizeyimana at the ceremony in which she became a citizen last year. “She’s an amazingly strong person,” Sena-Johnson said, “given all the things she’s had to go through in her life by herself.”

Uwizeyimana wrote about her ordeal for a class project her senior year. Her parents took their five daughters and fled Rwanda in 1993 to escape violence that preceded the 1994 genocide in which 800,000 people were killed in just over three months.

The family walked to a refugee camp in Kinshasa, Congo, where they lived for about two years before an outbreak of fighting set them running again. She and her father and one sister got separated from the rest of the family, and that was the last time she saw them. She would be separated from her father and sister, reunited with them, then separated again, as violence followed them. She wound up on her own scrounging for food, sometimes finding strangers to travel with from place to place.

When she was 7 or 8, Uwizeyimana was taken in by a Rwandan family that had established themselves in the Congo. They sent her to school for the first time, but after about three years, the family moved to Cameroon, and she was on her own again.

Eventually the family brought her to their new home and registered her with the U.N. as a refugee, which allowed her to apply for asylum.

The man whose family took her in in Cameroon would eventually help her locate her family, but for years she didn’t even know whether they were alive. Uwizeyimana She’s made a life for herself here, and said she loves her friends and her work.

“I feel like I missed out on my childhood,” she explained, but she said she can experience some of what she missed through the children she works with at the child-care center. She’s worked there for four years now. (She studied early-childhood education at North Seattle College.) “It’s a good and safe place for me to be,” she said.

Uwizeyimana said she has had a mix of feelings as the reunion got closer, from worries about how she will be received to joy. “I’ve been connecting and disconnecting with people all my life,” she said, and about this latest reconnection she said, “My wish is that it changes me for the best.”

She talked about how she’s changed by living here. “I used to wish for a warm home, good food, health, peace and love. Then there were years that I started to wish for materials, a good phone, gift cards, clothes, shoes and Seahawks tickets. …”

Now she has a gift of something much deeper.

“There is still so much going on in this world that can impact all of us in both good or not-so good ways,” she wrote in her letter to Jones, “but we are so fortunate to be involved with people like you with such good hearts.”

She used to feel sad over the holidays, but now she has made family here and found family back there. Both are priceless gifts.