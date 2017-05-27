As many as 5,000 performers will take the stage at the annual Northwest Folklife Festival to perform for a crowd of 200,000 over the Memorial Day weekend.
For folks in need of a sun fix, heat, no rain, and foot-stomping music, the annual Northwest Folklife Festival will provide.
And it’s still free since 1972.
Plan on 5,000 performers taking the stage, plus buskers — and a crowd of 200,000 over the Memorial Day weekend.
There will be drumming and strumming, Zydeco and funk, Morris dancers and marimba.
But, free isn’t paying the bills and a suggested donation of $10 is asked for to cover the annual budget of $1.3 million.
For the sun-sensitive, bring an umbrella and unpack the tie-dye, make a donation, or Seattle Center may be truly free of the festival next year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.