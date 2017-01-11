The U.S. House committee is considering a waiver required for him to serve as defense secretary.

Retired Marine Corps Gen. James. Mattis canceled a Thursday appearance before the House Armed Services Committee that is considering a waiver required for him to serve as defense secretary.

That testimony was expected to be part of a busy Thursday for the native Washingtonian who also is scheduled to appear Thursday morning before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The waiver would exempt Mattis, who left the Marines in 2013, from a law that requires a defense secretary be at least seven years removed from military service. The House committee is scheduled to debate and markup the waiver Thursday.

Committee members had expected to be able to question Mattis before the vote.

But the Trump transition team informed Mattis he should not attend the House hearing but focus on the Senate confirmation process, according to the Military Times

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, believes that Mattis’ failure to appear before the committee circumvents the legislative process. So, Smith, the ranking Democrat on the committee, does not plan to vote in favor of the waiver, according to a spokesman for the Democrats on the Committee.