A Level 3 evacuation order telling people to leave immediately has been issued for the Stromberg Canyon area, although it wasn’t immediately clear how many homes are affected by that order.
LEAVENWORTH — Authorities are telling some residents to leave immediately as a fire burns at an old log yard north of Leavenworth.
Chelan County Fire District 3 spokeswoman Annie Schmidt says stacks of logs at an old mill are burning and creating a lot of heat.
The blaze started Tuesday around 12:40 p.m. No injuries have been reported.
Fire crews from the state Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies are also responding.
The cause is under investigation.
