LEAVENWORTH — Authorities are telling some residents to leave immediately as a fire burns at an old log yard north of Leavenworth.

Chelan County Fire District 3 spokeswoman Annie Schmidt says stacks of logs at an old mill are burning and creating a lot of heat.

She says a Level 3 evacuation order telling people to leave immediately has been issued for the Stromberg Canyon area. She did not know how many homes are affected by that order.

The blaze started Tuesday around 12:40 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews from the state Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies are also responding.

The cause is under investigation.