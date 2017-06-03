Three small birds are being nursed back to health at the Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on San Juan Island. More than two dozen baby herons died in a May 2017 windstorm at March Point in the Anacortes area.

An effort is underway to save a handful of baby great blue herons that were knocked from their nests at March Point during an Anacortes-area windstorm last week.

Following the May 23 windstorm, Skagit Land Trust volunteer stewards Jim Scheltens and LaVerne “Levy” Scheltens, who care for the March Point heronry, noticed the wildlife camera that typically shows footage of nesting herons was not working.

When they visited the site May 25, they found a downed maple tree and about 25 dead baby herons that had been tossed from their nests when the tree fell.

“There was a large maple tree that had fallen over … just scattered around there was a lot of carnage actually, a lot of dead baby herons,” said Hannah Williams, an AmeriCorps volunteer with the land trust.

She said the Scheltenses reported the damage to the Skagit Land Trust, and staff joined them to document the damage and to recover six young birds that were still alive.

Those six were transported by volunteers to the Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on San Juan Island. Three have since died.

Wolf Hollow education coordinator Shona Aitken said the surviving birds were dehydrated and weak. Of the three that died, two had broken wings and the third was suspected of having internal injuries.

“We wish we could have helped all of them to recover, but they had fallen from the tops of tall trees so it is not surprising that some had serious injuries,” Aitken said.

She said the three still alive are feasting on fish and gaining weight, which is a good sign.

They are estimated to be about 5 weeks old.

“They couldn’t be left because they are unable to fly or even walk very far, so they would be very vulnerable to predators on the ground. They have no way of getting back up into the trees and their parents wouldn’t come down to the ground to feed them,” Aitken said.

Wolf Hollow cares for orphaned and injured wildlife from San Juan and Skagit counties, and from part of Island County. The center has often cared for bald eagles, harbor seals and a variety of other wildlife from throughout Skagit County.

This is the first time the wildlife center has received multiple young herons, as well as the first time the land trust has seen so many young herons lost at the March Point heronry, which the trust has managed since 1994.

“Sometimes if a windstorm blows through it might knock a nest or two out, but nothing like this,” Williams said. “Since it was a maple tree that fell down, it had many nests in it, probably about 15 … Having all of those nests come down at one time was pretty detrimental.”

Aitken said the birds in Wolf Hollow’s care will eventually be put in large outdoor cages where they can build up strength, learn to fly and learn to fish on their own. They will then be released.

In the meantime, the March Point heronry wildlife camera is again live and can be viewed online and at the Breazeale Interpretive Center at the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.

“A positive note is that it looks like a breeding pair of herons is trying to rebuild their nest,” Williams said.