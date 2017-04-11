Flames were shooting out of “all parts of the garage” and threatening to spread to nearby buildings, a Renton Regional Fire Authority spokesman said.
Firefighters Tuesday morning prevented flames shooting out of a detached garage from entering a nearby duplex and adjacent apartment building, Renton Regional Fire Authority said.
Authorities received a call just after 4 a.m. to the 300 block of South Sixth Street, said deputy chief Chad Michael.
When they arrived, a detached garage was “fully involved,” he said, with “flames coming out of all parts of the garage” and threatening to spread to the other buildings. It took 30-45 minutes to douse the fire.
Residents of the nearby apartment building were evacuated. The duplex was not occupied.
One person was treated and released at the scene with a minor burn, Michael said.
The fire is under investigation.
