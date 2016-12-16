Local NewsPhoto & Video Ready for ‘Rogue One’ at the Science Center Originally published December 16, 2016 at 11:05 am Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Rainier Beach boxing club for youth seeks own space More than 100 years ago, streetcars ran throughout Seattle. Here’s how they met their demise. Carousel is a holiday tradition, rain or shine Share story By Seattle Times staffSeattle Times staff photographer Seattle Times staff Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StorySuspect in Mount Vernon officer’s shooting had avoided life sentence in 1998 plea deal Previous StoryMore snow expected to fall soon at Pacific Northwest ski areas after brief clearing Saturday
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.