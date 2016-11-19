A 49-year-old woman has been arrested, but the kidnapped woman, 69, has not been found.

The FBI and local law-enforcement agencies are looking for a woman after she was abducted from her Kennewick home and a ransom paid for her release.

Kennewick Police Sgt. Ken Lattin said Sandra Harris, 69, was taken Friday by someone she knew. He said her abductor used her cellphone to call her husband to demand ransom.

“We’re not exactly sure what the nature of the relationship was,” Lattin said, “but this was not random.”

Law enforcement contacted a kidnapper and negotiated for hours, ultimately agreeing to pay the ransom.

Authorities made the money exchange just before 10 p.m. Friday near Eltopia, Franklin County, and shortly after arrested a 49-year-old woman from Connell, another town in Franklin County.

The woman was driving a rental car with California plates, according to police, and she was alone. She is being held without bond in the Benton County jail on suspicion of kidnapping.

“There’s possibly another suspect or suspects involved, or it’s possible she acted alone,” Lattin said, adding that authorities don’t know where Harris might be.

Abductions for ransom are rare in the United States.

“I’ve been here 28 years, our chief has been here 35 years plus, and that’s not something that has happened during our lifetime here in Kennewick,” Lattin said.