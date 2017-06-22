A downtown Seattle rally and march for Charleena Lyles will be “black-women centered” and led by black women.

A rally for Charleena Lyles, a mother of four who was shot and killed by Seattle police Sunday, is scheduled for Thursday evening at Westlake Park.

The downtown Seattle rally and march is “black-women centered” and will be led by black women. More than 1,500 people have replied on the event’s Facebook page that they’ll attend.

Lyles, 30, was fatally shot by police Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson in her Magnuson Park apartment after she called to report a robbery. Seattle police say she had brandished two knives after the officers arrived. Three of her four children were home at the time and her family says she was pregnant.

Organizers say police should have had a mental-health professional on hand and used a nonlethal method to respond.

“They instead decided to murder her,” organizers wrote on the event page.

Her death has prompted outrage from her family and community members who say that race was a factor — Lyles was black and the two officers are white. Hundreds of people attended a vigil Tuesday evening outside the Brettler Family Place apartment complex. Afterward, demonstrators marched for miles to the Montlake Bridge, chanting her name.

A GoFundMe page set up by Lyles’ sister to support Lyles’ children and family has raised $88,500 in the past four days.