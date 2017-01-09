Security has been heightened at several Pierce County hospitals after a woman repeatedly tried to gain access to infants in birth centers. She has not touched any babies, officials say.

Police have been notified of the problem, but no one has been arrested. The unidentified woman was escorted out of the hospitals each time.

The News Tribune reports the woman has not touched or taken babies and that it is unclear why she is attempting to access hospital units with newborns. She last tried to gain access Friday at Tacoma General Hospital’s birth center.

Visitors to birth centers at Tacoma General and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital must sign in and show identification. They will be escorted to the room they intend to visit.