International Women’s Day is Wednesday, and events are planned all over the world, including here in Western Washington.

Here are some local highlights:

• Be Bold: Stand Up for Change, Seattle Town Hall, 1119 Eighth Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. $20 admission listed but organizers say cost is “according to your ability to pay.” Organizers say that “you’ll learn ways to stay engaged and take action.” Also, appetizers and refreshments.

• Spotlight on International Women’s Day. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Visitor Center, 440 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle. 4-6 p.m. Free. “Hear from a variety of health organizations, including Medical Teams International and Washington Global Health Alliance.”

• Bottoms Up for Babes. Rachel’s Ginger Beer, 1610 12th Ave., Seattle. Beginning at 6 p.m. DJ “Meaty Okra” will “spin the turntables.” Portion of night’s profits to the Jubilee Women’s Center.

• Women’s Day: Equality in Tech. General Assembly, 1218 Third Ave., Third Floor, Seattle. 6-8:30 p.m. Free. “Celebrate and declare bold actions taken to help progress gender parity in tech.”

There are more events planned for Saturday:

• Be Bold Now: a Celebration of International Women’s Day 2017 for a Day of Action for Social Justice. Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sponsored by Seattle NOW and Seattle Women’s March. Donation asked.

• Celebrate International Women’s Day, Brockey Conference Center, South Seattle College, 6000 16th Ave. S.W. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free. “Participate in cultural dances and storytelling.”