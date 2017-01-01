Seattle police are investigating a crash between a fire engine and a ladder truck, which led the ladder truck to plow into a massage business.

The wreck, in the Roosevelt neighborhood, sent eight firefighters to the hospital, damaged the storefront of a massage business and smashed the ladder truck so badly it’s out of service.

Alice Kim, spokeswoman for the Seattle Fire Department said the two trucks were responding to an automatic fire alarm when the crash at Northeast 65th Street and 12th Avenue Northeast occurred.

The eight firefighters were taken to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation, but were expected to be released, Kim said.

While police investigate what led to the crash, which damaged the front of Elements Massage, Kim said the fire department will conduct an internal investigation.

The community will be covered by reserve fire engines and staff, for now, Kim said.

The crash shut down the intersection much of the morning.