The expansion project includes additional vendor stalls, parking space and several low-income senior housing units.

MarketFront, a $74 million expansion of Pike Place Market, will open to the public on June 29, officials said.

The long-developing expansion project will provide more vendor stalls, 300 additional underground parking spaces, 40 low-income senior housing apartments and 30,000 square feet of open space featuring a public plaza and viewing deck.

“The MarketFront represents the culmination of the vision for the Market, established more than 40 years ago, when it was saved from demolition by the people of Seattle,” said Ben Franz-Knight, executive director of the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority.

The project site is on a .75-acre parking lot on Western Avenue, south of Victor Steinbrueck Park.

The Seattle City Council voted in 2015 to contribute $34 million to the cost of the project.